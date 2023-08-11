Appeal after men assaulted in Taunton

We are appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted in Taunton.

Between 4.30-6pm on Saturday 29 July, two men were walking along Wheatley Crescent when they were approached by a group of five men.

Both men, in their 20s and 30s, were assaulted with a hammer and bladed article. One man sustained a cut to the chin and small cuts and grazes to his hand.

Paramedics attended and treated the victims at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment and their injuries are not thought to be life threatening or changing.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident as the two parties are known to each other.

We are keen to speak to any witnesses to the assault. The suspect is described as white, of ‘stocky’ build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, in his late 20s, with short, brown hair and a tattoo on the side of his face.

He was wearing a black tracksuit with vertical stripes along the side of the clothing.

If you saw anything which could aid our investigation, please contact us.