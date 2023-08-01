Appeal after teenager injured in aggravated burglary – Bristol

We’re appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in south Bristol yesterday (Monday 31 July).

Two people wearing balaclavas forced entry into a house on Wallingford Road at 3.40pm and assaulted the occupant, a boy in his late teens.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received stitches for a stab wound before being discharged the same day.

The offenders, who were both male, left the scene following the incident. A search of the area was subsequently carried out by attending officers but they were not located.

A cordon which was put in place around the house while enquiries were carried has now been lifted.

Detective Sergeant Clare Ball said: “We believe this was an isolated incident in which two people have targeted a specific address.

“Officers responded within minutes of being called but unfortunately the offenders had already left on a motorbike or motorbikes.

“A number of investigative actions have already been carried out, including house to house enquiries and a review of CCTV from the area, and as a result of these we have obtained footage of the two offenders.

“Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area and we now need the public’s assistance in helping us to understand what happened. If anyone has any information which could help us please approach an officer or contact us on the phone or online.”