Appeal after vehicles damaged in Kingswood
Officers are appealing for witnesses after several vehicles were damaged in Kingswood.
Around 4am on Sunday 6 August, two unknown offenders had attempted to enter a garden in London Street.
When they were challenged by a member of public, the pair made off in a white Ford van.
While making off, they used tools to smash the boots of three vehicles along London Street, Gilbert Road and Southney Avenue.
The van was then abandoned on Southney Avenue and the offenders gone.
If you have any footage or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223188632, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.