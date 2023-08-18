Appeal after vehicles damaged in Kingswood

Officers are appealing for witnesses after several vehicles were damaged in Kingswood.

Around 4am on Sunday 6 August, two unknown offenders had attempted to enter a garden in London Street.

When they were challenged by a member of public, the pair made off in a white Ford van.

While making off, they used tools to smash the boots of three vehicles along London Street, Gilbert Road and Southney Avenue.

The van was then abandoned on Southney Avenue and the offenders gone.

If you have any footage or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us.