Appeal after woman assaulted in Kingswood

We are appealing for the public’s help after a woman was assaulted in Kingswood earlier this month.

On Sunday 6 August at around 1.45am, a woman in her 20s was hit in the face by an unknown offender while she was walking down Moravian Road.

The victim sustained a cut to her head from falling and received hospital treatment. She has since been discharged to recover at home.

We believe the incident to be isolated and we are seeking witnesses or anyone with relevant footage of the incident to come forward.