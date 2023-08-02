Appeal following collision in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for the public’s help following a collision in Weston-super-Mare.

On Sunday 23 July at around 8pm, officers were called to a collision involving a BMW 1 series and a Citroen Saxo on Kewstoke Road.

One of the vehicles left the scene before police attendance and was later found abandoned nearby.

Occupants in the Saxo suffered minor injuries but were taken to hospital as a precaution. They are now recovering at home.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or have seen either of the two cars beforehand.

If you have any relevant footage, or can help our enquiries, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223176982 to the call handler.