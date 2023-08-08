Appeal for witnesses following racially aggravated assault
We are appealing for the public’s help after a racially aggravated assault.
Officers are investigating after receive a report about an incident in Bedminster, Bristol, on Wednesday 5 July.
At around 4.10pm, a man in his 20s was assaulted and was a victim of racist comments outside The Rope Walk, on Bedminster Parade.
The victim, who sustained bruising and swelling to his head and around his eye, went to hospital but has since been discharged to recover at home.
The suspects are described as:
- A white man in his late 20s, approximately 5ft 7ins, with dark hair and wearing a green tracksuit.
- A white woman in her early 20s, with black, cropped hair, wearing a long-sleeved white top and black jeans.
- A white woman in her early 30s, with long, dark hair, wearing a red top and black jeans.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223160373, or complete our online appeals form.