Appeal for witnesses following racially aggravated assault

We are appealing for the public’s help after a racially aggravated assault.

Officers are investigating after receive a report about an incident in Bedminster, Bristol, on Wednesday 5 July.

At around 4.10pm, a man in his 20s was assaulted and was a victim of racist comments outside The Rope Walk, on Bedminster Parade.

The victim, who sustained bruising and swelling to his head and around his eye, went to hospital but has since been discharged to recover at home.

The suspects are described as: