We need the public’s help to find wanted man Curtis Yaldiz.

The 26-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman and for failing to appear at court.

He’s described as white, of slim build, about 6ft, with brown hair and green eyes.

He’s known to frequent Yeovil, Taunton, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth.

If you know where Curtis Yaldiz is, please call 999 quoting reference 5223184163, or call 101 with any other information.