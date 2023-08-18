Bravery and dedication on display at Force Awards

Examples of exceptional, perpetrator-focussed investigative work, outstanding victim care, remarkable dedication to duty, and extraordinary acts of bravery were among the themes for this month’s awards.

The Force Awards, which took place on Tuesday 15 August, saw 21 people receive either Crown Court Commendations, Royal Humane Society Awards, Chief Constable Commendations, and the Angela Yeoman Award.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “We are here to recognise and celebrate outstanding police work. “At the heart of our profession is a desire to make a difference and it is clear those receiving recognition have gone above and beyond to do exactly that. “The work you do goes unseen by most but ensures that our communities can go about their lives in safety. Your actions both transform and preserve lives, and over the course of your careers, you bear witness to a spectrum of trauma, both direct and indirect – too much to even contemplate.”

Among the remarkable recipients were DI Steve Black, Major Crime Investigation Officer Edward Trussell, DC Richard Worrin and Visual Investigation Officer Helen Bartlett.

The team were investigating a double murder of two men in Bristol in September 2021 alongside the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Upon the defendants’ conviction, The Honourable Mrs Justice Cutts praised the officers, who acted in a responsible and wholly commendable way. She said the investigation was detailed, complex and ‘very worthy of recognition’.

Speaking on behalf of the group, DI Black said: “This investigation was into the murders of two men who were killed in the worst possible way.

“It was a very long investigation which demanded a lot from us to hold the defendants to account. With families in other time zones, we worked hard to get justice for the families, while considering the cultural sensitives.

“It is really lovely to receive this award and I am very proud of the whole team.”

To read more about the investigation: Men convicted of murders of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik | Avon and Somerset Police

Another worthy pair of recipients of a Crown Court Commendation was Sgt Ashley Rowland and PC Robert Petty.

His Honour Judge William Hart commended the pair for their conspicuous bravery they displayed in containing and arresting an offender and protecting fellow officers and the public from harm.

In September 2021, a man walked into a petrol station in Hengrove, Bristol, and carried out an unprovoked attack.

The man remained a serious threat to other members of the public and police officers, in what amounted to a siege situation.

The pair, along with their teams, put their own safety at risk in the public interest, subdued the defendant and arrested him.

Speaking about their award, the Sgt Rowland and PC Petty said: “We are really humbled to receive this award. It was lovely to be recognised for our work but it was a team effort and this is for the whole team involved, including the local policing team.

“This is one of the rare jobs which was really dangerous and serious. We respond to all sorts of things and in this case, we had to get there quickly without a lot of information.”

To read more about this case: Man sentenced to indefinite hospital order for attempted murder at petrol station in Bristol | Avon and Somerset Police

DS Charlie Pulling was also presented with a Crown Court Commendation for his work on Operation Able.

The challenging case involved a significant organised criminal network operating out of London but targeting a warehouse in Weston-super-Mare.

DS Pulling dedicated a great deal of time to the investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

When commending his work, His Honour Judge Patrick said: “This was an exemplary investigation across two force areas to identify and successfully convict the offenders.”

DS Pulling, with his wife Gemma, said: “To be recognised makes such a big difference and I feel really appreciated by Avon and Somerset Police. It makes me feel very valued.

“For this operation, I was away from my family – my wife and children – and this award is for them as much as it was for me. Gemma was as much a part of this as I was. She supported me and it is nice to have her here with me for this ceremony.”

Read about DS Pulling's efforts: Four men jailed for total of more than 40 years for aggravated burglary | Avon and Somerset Police

Two PCs received a particularly special award, the Angela Yeoman Award. This is for anyone who shows outstanding initiative and continuous support and commitment to increasing community safety in the local area.

PCs Ryan Day and Thomas Thompson demonstrated these characteristics through their dynamic approach to school engagement.

The pair embedded themselves within several Bristol secondary schools, breaking down barriers with young people and educating them on crucial subjects such as knife crime, hate crime and gender-based abuse.

PC Day said: “It is really humbling for us to receive this award and to be recognised for our work.

“We have worked really hard to get to this point. We carried out 335 lessons last year to almost 7,000 students at 18 different secondary schools, including private, state, special educational needs and pupil referral units.”

Find out more and support PC Day's Boots For Youth campaign: 'Football boots for all' initiative re-launches in Bristol | Avon and Somerset Police

DI Laura Miller was presented with a Chief Constable’s Commendation in recognition of her work as Criminal Justice Improvement lead within the Investigation Transformation Project.

DI Miller’s leadership has significantly enhanced case file quality and operational efficiency, a task she completed alongside fulfilling her duties as a dedicated DI.

Her expertise translated into crafting bespoke training modules for colleagues working in patrol and investigations, showcasing her exceptional ability to make intricate concepts accessible.

DI Miller said: “It feels great to be recognised for my work in making our systems easier and providing training opportunities for colleagues. My work started after I identified a need in the department.

“I am really proud to support the investigations team to navigate new legislation and bring together different departments.”

The award winners were:

Crown Court Commendations

Sgt Ashley Rowland

PC Robert Petty

DS Charlie Pulling

DI Steve Black

MCIO Edward Trussell

DC Richard Worrin

VIO Helen Bartlett

Business Analyst Nichola Grierson – for her work as a project manager delivering a report on identifying disproportionality in the Avon and Somerset criminal justice system.

DI Laura Miller

A/PS Richard Higbey – for coming to the aid of a woman in need.

Angela Yeoman Award

PC Ryan Day

PC Thomas Thompson

Royal Humane Society Award

The Royal Humane Society Award is given to those who have committed acts of bravery in the saving, or attempted saving, of human life and for effecting successful resuscitations.

Due to the nature of some of these cases, we have not gone into detail about the individual incidences, but all the people listed below have bravely taken swift action to save, or attempted to save, a life.

PS Adam Cooper

PC David Jeeves

PC Jodie Gibson

PC Gareth Franklin

Member of the public Julie Hedger

Member of the public Marc White

(Some winners have requested their name is omitted from the below list but we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them)