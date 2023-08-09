Building stronger connections with our communities

Members of the Bristol Muslim community were welcomed to Police and Fire Headquarters in Portishead to meet Chief Constable Sarah Crew and discuss our statement on institutional racism.

The event was organised by our Diverse Workforce Outreach Team to give the group an opportunity to learn more about the context of why the Chief Constable has said Avon and Somerset Police are institutionally racist, how we are actively addressing the issue and to answer any questions they had. The event is part of an ongoing commitment to engage with communities, giving them the opportunity to be part of our journey to shape the future of policing in our area.

During their discussion with Chief Constable, our guests shared their views on and support for our statement on institutional racism, explaining how they’d like to work with us to tackle the issue. The group were also keen to arrange more visits with young Muslims and explore different areas of our organisation.

As part of their visit, the group were taken on a tour of our control room, where 999 and 101 calls are taken and dispatched. They gained insight into how our different teams work, learnt about the inner workings of the control room, and had the chance to ask questions, including about the various careers available for both civilians and officers.

Abdulkadir Sheikhusein, Diverse Workforce Outreach Worker, who organised the event alongside his colleague Rizwan Ahmed explained: “Visits and events like this are brilliant in helping us to build our relationship with different communities, religions, and cultures, helping us to work together to build up trust and confidence and have spaces for open and honest conversations.

“It was a fantastic event, and it’s great to receive such positive feedback. Opening the doors for more visits and engagements is vital. They provide us with a perfect opportunity to explain the work we are doing and encourage more people to get involved – all a crucial part of our journey to become a truly inclusive organisation.

“After their visit, the group shared how much they learnt and how they found the experience really eye-opening”.

Following the success of the event, the Outreach Team are looking to organise more sessions with different communities in the future.