Can you help us identify this person?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person.

Officers are investigating after a moped was stolen from Castlemead, in Lower Castle Street, Bristol, at around 3pm on Monday 19 June.

They are hoping the person in this picture has information which could aid their investigation into the incident.

The moped, a grey Honda 125 motorcycle, was driven down Old Market towards south Bristol.

Investigation officer, PC Thomas Wareham, said: “We appreciate the image isn’t the best but the clothing is distinctive and we are hoping someone will be able to help us identify him so we can speak with him. “We believe he may have information which could aid our investigation and get us one step closer to reuniting the owner with their stolen vehicle.”

If you can help, or have any information which could aid us with our enquiries, please call us.