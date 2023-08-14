CCTV appeal issued in robbery investigation

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery investigation.

We believe he has information which can aid our investigation into a robbery in Lidl, in Oxford Street, in Burnham-on-Sea, on Monday 10 July.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark hair and a short moustache. He is shown wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded jacket with white detailing, black trousers, black trainers and a rucksack.

At around 5.10pm, an unknown man came into the shop and stole a number of items. When he was confronted, he has threatened the victim with an item thought to be a knife.

The man has then made off from the scene on a bike.

If you can identify the man pictured, or witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please contact us.