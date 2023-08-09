CCTV image released after assault at Wells supermarket

We are releasing CCTV images as part of our enquiries into an assault at a supermarket in Wells.

The incident happed at about 1.10pm on Saturday 3 June and came after a Lidl employee stopped an unknown male customer at the store in Strawberry Way.

The man knocked the staff member to the floor and kicked him, causing minor facial injuries. The victim did not need to be taken to hospital.

The unknown customer was described as white, male, in his 30s and estimated to be about 5ft 10-11ins tall.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify the man, pictured, as we wish to talk to him in connection with our investigation. He’s seen wearing a tracksuit, baseball cap and rucksack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the man, is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223129936 or contact us online.