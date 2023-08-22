CCTV released after criminal damage at activity centre

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these three people in connection with a criminal damage investigation.

Officers believe the teens pictured can aid our enquiries into an incident at the Baileys Court Activity Centre in Bradley Stoke on Thursday 13 July.

At around 9.30pm, three people attended the centre, on Baileys Court Road, and have damaged two cameras and ripped numerous amounts of roof tiles off the roof.

The damage is believed to have cost the centre hundreds of pounds to repair.

If you recognise the three teenagers pictured or have any information about the incident which could aid our investigation, please contact us.