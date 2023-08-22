Dashcam appeal to trace car after incident in Yeovil

We are seeking witnesses to an incident that happened in Yeovil over the weekend.

Police were called to Lufton Way at about 8.25pm on Sunday 20 August after a man was threatened and forced into a vehicle. A firearm was reportedly sighted during the incident, but not discharged.

Officers attended and a search for the man was carried out. Officers on the ground were supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The initial searches for him were unsuccessful but a call was received at about 12.05am on Monday confirming his whereabouts. He subsequently attended hospital but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are continuing into the initial incident, including speaking to witnesses and collecting any CCTV footage. We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have been driving in that part of Yeovil on Sunday evening and captured footage of a silver Volkswagen Golf – displaying the registration number YA69 OVC – which has since been recovered and is being forensically examined.

We’d like to reassure people that at this early stage of our investigation we believe this to be an isolated incident. The local neighbourhood team is aware however and extra high-visibility patrols are taking place.