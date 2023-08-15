Did you witness collision involving BMW on M5?

One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on the M5 today (Tuesday 15 August).

We were called at approximately 11.15am after reports of a white BMW saloon colliding with the central reservation on the northbound carriageway between junctions 18A (Avonmouth/M49) and 17 (Cribbs Causeway).

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by paramedics. His family have been informed.

The road was closed while investigation and recovery work was carried out and it was fully reopened at about 2.40pm.

We’re keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam and would ask them to call 101 and quote reference number 5223196913, or contact us via our website.