‘Do you have the courage to do the right thing?’ – mother of Eddie Kinuthia makes appeal

The mother of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia has made a powerful plea for the community to come together to help find his killers.

Eddie, 19, died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Paul’s, Bristol, at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Irene Muthemba said: “We all make mistakes sometimes but mistakes do not give anybody the right to end someone else’s life. To think that someone woke up and decided they have the right to rip our hearts wide open in a needless, senseless, shameless and cowardly act of violence is so distressing.

“Those boys riding around the area for a while looking for a moment to attack and hurt you. Along with anyone else that was in on it supporting them, aiding them and now covering for them and hiding them.

“I don’t have the capacity to hate them or even feel angry. I just feel incredibly sad for their souls. Whoever you are that did this, I feel incredibly sad for you, that your mothers, your fathers, your siblings, your close friends or your spouses and anyone else in your life now have to harbour, aid and abet a criminal.

“I’m appealing to your conscience, because someone out there must know something that can assist to get justice for Eddie. We can have a peaceful resolution. Because there’s already been enough senseless bloodshed.

“What you did was cowardly because there were two or more of you against one and you had weapons. I am asking your parents and your families. Do you have the courage to do the right thing, and to encourage your son to face up to their actions? These young men could have been brothers and friends. Because at the end of the day we’re all human.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond who is leading the investigation, also urged anyone with information to come forward: “Tomorrow will mark three weeks since Irene’s son Eddie was taken from her by being repeatedly stabbed in the street. He was just 19 and had his whole life ahead of him.

“Since Eddie’s death on Friday 21 July the Major Crime Investigation Team, supported by other specialist officers, have carried out forensic investigations, searches, door-to-door enquiries and trawled hundreds of hours of CCTV.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to has praised Eddie’s friendliness and warmth and his death has had a profound impact on his family, friends and the community. We are determined to get justice for Eddie and answers for his family, but we need people’s help. We need people to come forward and make statements.”

DCI Almond said detectives particularly want to hear from anyone who was:

in contact with Eddie on Friday 21 July in person or by phone or social media

in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul’s between 10pm and 11.30pm on Friday 21 July

see two people in dark clothing, or at times a single person, riding a black electric motorbike, similar to a Sur-Ron electric trials bike, in the St Paul’s or Easton area at the time?

Irene also spoke of her deep grief. She said: “Eddie King is my heart … my child. Words cannot begin to express the anguish that losing Eddie has caused.

“Our hearts are completely broken. My sweet boy, losing you is such a great loss to all your friends. We have truly lost a star.

“We will miss your dazzling smile. We will all forever carry you in our hearts, We will always love you, with your every blemish, your every fault, every mistake, because with time, and a little love and guidance you were making changes. Changes for the better.

“You had the biggest heart and your capacity to love others and spread kindness has proved really amazing. You were already on your way to changing the world, making it a place full of love and joy. You already have changed many lives.

“It is comforting to our family to see that the love Eddie spread with his hugs and his handsome smile is now overflowing back towards him and to all our family and friends. And we’re truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received from people across Bristol, UK and beyond. Eddie’s legacy will be love and kindness always.”