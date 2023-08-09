Eddie Kinuthia death: fifth arrest in ongoing enquiry

Detectives have now arrested a fifth man in connection with their murder investigation following the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia last month.

Eddie, 19, died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

The latest arrest happened on Tuesday evening, 8 August, and the suspect, a man who is in his 20s and from Bristol, was released under investigation earlier today, Wednesday 9 August.

A man who was arrested on Monday 7 August has been released on conditional police bail. Two other men also remain on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Another man, arrested near the scene shortly after the incident, has been eliminated from the investigation.

We still want to hear from anyone who: