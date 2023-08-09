 Leave site
Eddie Kinuthia death: fifth arrest in ongoing enquiry

Posted on 9 August 2023, at 16:40 in Arrests

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, a young man smiling at the camera. He is wearing a yellow baseball cap, and a suit with a bow tie.
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, who died after being stabbed
Detectives have now arrested a fifth man in connection with their murder investigation following the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia last month.

Eddie, 19, died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

The latest arrest happened on Tuesday evening, 8 August, and the suspect, a man who is in his 20s and from Bristol, was released under investigation earlier today, Wednesday 9 August.

A man who was arrested on Monday 7 August has been released on conditional police bail. Two other men also remain on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Another man, arrested near the scene shortly after the incident, has been eliminated from the investigation.

We still want to hear from anyone who:

  • was in Grosvenor Road or the park area between 10.30 and 11.30pm that Friday or
  • saw two people in dark clothing riding an electric motorbike similar to a Sur-Ron in the area that night

If you can help us to find answers for Eddie’s grieving family and friends, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298, or quote Operation Barclay.

Alternatively, you can provide information and footage online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with information anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form. You will never be asked your name and you cannot be traced.

