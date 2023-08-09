Eddie Kinuthia death: fifth arrest in ongoing enquiry
There are 8 related updates to this story
- 7 August 2023: Eddie Kinuthia death: Man in custody following arrest on suspicion of murder
- 4 August 2023: Eddie Kinuthia death: ‘Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case’
- 26 July 2023: Appeal over electric motorbike riders spotted near murder scene
- 25 July 2023: Further arrest in Bristol murder investigation
- 24 July 2023: Man arrested in Bristol murder investigation
- 24 July 2023: Bristol murder victim formally identified
- 23 July 2023: Appeal after death of man, 19, in Bristol
- 22 July 2023: Appeal after death of teenager in Bristol
Detectives have now arrested a fifth man in connection with their murder investigation following the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia last month.
Eddie, 19, died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.
The latest arrest happened on Tuesday evening, 8 August, and the suspect, a man who is in his 20s and from Bristol, was released under investigation earlier today, Wednesday 9 August.
A man who was arrested on Monday 7 August has been released on conditional police bail. Two other men also remain on bail while further enquiries are carried out.
Another man, arrested near the scene shortly after the incident, has been eliminated from the investigation.
We still want to hear from anyone who:
- was in Grosvenor Road or the park area between 10.30 and 11.30pm that Friday or
- saw two people in dark clothing riding an electric motorbike similar to a Sur-Ron in the area that night
If you can help us to find answers for Eddie’s grieving family and friends, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298, or quote Operation Barclay.
Alternatively, you can provide information and footage online via the Major Incident Public Portal.
To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with information anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form. You will never be asked your name and you cannot be traced.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223175298.