Eddie Kinuthia death: Man in custody following arrest on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating the death of Eddie Kinuthia have arrested another man on suspicion of his murder.

Eddie, 19, died after being stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on Friday 21 July.

The man arrested this morning, who is aged in his 20s and from Bristol, is currently in police custody.

Two other men previously arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder remain on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

A fourth man arrested near the scene shortly after the incident has been eliminated from the investigation.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team continue to appeal for the public’s help with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “If you witnessed anything on the night of 21 July, or have information about Eddie’s death, we need you to come forward and provide a statement.

“Specialist officers continue to support Eddie’s family and we really want to be able to give them all the answers they need about who killed Eddie and why.

“Please, if you can help us get these answers for Eddie’s family, come forward as soon as you can.”

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with information anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form. You will never be asked your name and you cannot be traced.