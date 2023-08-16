Eddie Kinuthia death: sixth arrest

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol last month.

Eddie, 19, died of his injuries after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Paul’s just before 11pm on Friday 21 July.

His mother, Irene Muthemba, has since issued a heartbreaking plea for people to come forward with information to help detectives involved in the ongoing murder investigation.

Despite several arrests, no one has yet been charged over Eddie’s death.

A teenager arrested on the night of the attack has been eliminated from the investigation.

Four other arrested men are all in their 20s and from Bristol. Three are on conditional police bail and one was released under investigation.

The sixth man, arrested on Tuesday 15 August, is also in his 20s and from Bristol. He remains in police custody at the time of writing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond of the Major Crime Investigation Team is leading enquiries into Eddie’s death.

Speaking after the news conference on Thursday 10 August, DCI Mark Almond said Irene had “poured her heart out”.

He said: “We have huge support from the community but we need that critical piece of evidence from someone who was there or who saw these individuals afterwards. We have lots of information but we need people to give statements.”

He stressed that his team of investigators is experienced in supporting witnesses through difficult cases like this.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who:

was in contact with Eddie on Friday 21 July in person or by phone or social media

was in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul’s between 10pm and 11.30pm on Friday 21 July

saw a black electric motorbike, similar to a Sur-Ron electric trials bike, being ridden in the St Paul’s or Easton area at the time, with either one or two riders.

Information can be shared with the team by visiting the dedicated online portal.