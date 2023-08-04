Eddie Kinuthia death: ‘Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case’

Detectives investigating the death of 19-year-old Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol continue to appeal for the public’s help to find his killers.

Today (Friday 3 August) marks a fortnight since Eddie tragically died after being stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls.

Since his death, more than 40 officers and staff from the Major Crime Investigation Team have been carrying out enquiries to establish who was responsible and gather the evidence needed.

Officers from the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in the area in a bid to reassure the community and to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

In addition, specialist officers and staff from across the organisation have also assisted with the inquiry including, specialist crime scene investigators, specialist search teams, the police drone unit, digital investigators and members of our CID.

In total, more than 500 investigative actions have been carried out and hundreds hours of CCTV has been collated and are in the process of being reviewed. More than 50 potential witnesses have also been spoken to.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder however, they’ve both been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.