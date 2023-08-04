Eddie Kinuthia death: ‘Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case’
Detectives investigating the death of 19-year-old Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia in Bristol continue to appeal for the public’s help to find his killers.
Today (Friday 3 August) marks a fortnight since Eddie tragically died after being stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls.
Since his death, more than 40 officers and staff from the Major Crime Investigation Team have been carrying out enquiries to establish who was responsible and gather the evidence needed.
Officers from the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in the area in a bid to reassure the community and to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.
In addition, specialist officers and staff from across the organisation have also assisted with the inquiry including, specialist crime scene investigators, specialist search teams, the police drone unit, digital investigators and members of our CID.
In total, more than 500 investigative actions have been carried out and hundreds hours of CCTV has been collated and are in the process of being reviewed. More than 50 potential witnesses have also been spoken to.
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder however, they’ve both been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “Eddie’s family have been left heartbroken by what happened and we’re working tirelessly to provide them with the justice they deserve.
“We’ve already carried out a significant number of enquiries and gathered lots of evidence but we are not there yet.
“Did you witness what happened? Do you know who stabbed Eddie? Have you spoken with them since?
“For the sake of Eddie’s family please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be.
“Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case and we need you to provide a statement.”
Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth, of the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Eddie’s death has had a profound impact on his family, friends, the local community and officers and staff on my team.
“I’d like to thank Eddie’s family and the wider community for the support and trust they’ve shown us while we do our utmost to provide answers to them.
“I’d also like to echo the plea made by DCI Almond and ask anyone with information about Eddie’s death to report it.
“He didn’t deserve to die and his killers certainly don’t deserve to get away with what they’ve done.
“Please, if you know something, do the right thing.”
To provide information to the police call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298.
Alternatively, you can do this and provide any footage which could help online via the Major Incident Public Portal.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.