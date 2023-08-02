Extra patrols after indecent exposure at lake

Additional patrols are being carried out after two reports of indecent exposure in Backwell in recent days.

A woman has told police she was walking around Backwell Lake on Thursday 27 July at about 8.30pm when she encountered a man exposing himself. She called police once she returned home later that night.

She described the man as white, about 5ft 10ins, with brown hair and facial hair, and approximately aged between 25 and 30. He was wearing shorts at the time of the incident and had a black pushbike.

At about 3.20pm on Tuesday 1 August a second similar incident at the lake was reported to us. Officers attended but the man had left the scene.

PCSO Kate Turner and PCSO Harry Mohide carrying out foot patrols at Backwell Lake

Sergeant Lee Kerslake, of the Nailsea Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out regular high-visibility patrols to try to identify the man responsible and provide reassurance. If anyone has concerns then please stop those officers on patrol and they will be happy to help.

“While the woman was not physically harmed by last week’s incident, understandably it left her upset and we will make sure she has access to support services.”

A similar incident was reported at lakes in Chelvey, near the River Kenn, on Monday 22 May, where the informant said a man had indecently exposed himself.

Sgt Kerslake continued: “At the moment, it is unclear if this incident is connected to the two in recent days, but we are keeping an open mind given the two sites are not too far apart.

“For that reason we’d urge anyone who has experienced any similar incidents in the past to please make sure they report it to police so we have a comprehensive understanding as it could significantly help us identify the offender.

“You can report information to the neighbourhood team online or on 101, quoting reference number 5223180704. Alternatively, Crimestoppers will take reports anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111.

“If you witness a crime in progress, please call 999.”