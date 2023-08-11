Five arrests during north Bristol police operation

Thousands of pounds in cash and suspected class A drugs were seized during two days of action in Bristol this week.

Five people were arrested by officers, with several warrants carried out in the north of the city.

During the operation, held on 8-9 August, officers arrested people for the following alleged offences:

A 24-year-old man from Southmead was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property. He appeared in court on Wednesday 9 August and was remanded ahead of his next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 7 September.

A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug in Henbury on Tuesday. Cash and an electric Surron-style bike were also seized. He has since been released under investigation.

A warrant executed in Henbury saw a man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, as well as kicking a police officer. He has been released under investigation.

And a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested having been wanted for failing to attend court.

A sixth person, who is in their 20s, was also reported for a number of driving offences relating to a motorbike.