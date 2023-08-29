Footage sought after trailer overturns on M5

Witnesses and dashcam are being sought after a trailer carrying straw bales overturned on the M5 in Somerset.

Motorists faced disruption following the incident that happened at about 7.20pm on Monday 28 August, on the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Wellington) and 25 (Taunton).

The trailer overturning forced the M5 to be closed in both directions for about an hour to ensure people were safe and to clear the debris.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

We believe there were three people in the blue Kia Sorento car that was towing the trailer at the time of the collision, however two of them left the scene prior to police attendance. They were described as white males, in their 30s, of a large build and had facial hair.

We believe there may have been people who took video footage of the other occupants as they left the scene and would ask them to please get in touch with us, plus any other witnesses or motorists with dashcam. If you can help us, please contact us online and call 101 and quote reference number 5223208657.