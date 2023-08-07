Four arrests after disorder in Yeovil

Four men were arrested after police were called to disorder in Yeovil earlier today (Monday 7 August).

Officers attended after reports of a physical altercation involving several individuals in Eastland Road at about 7.50am.

Two men were found at the scene and restrained by officers using PAVA, before being arrested.

Two further men left the scene on foot and entered a property in the same road, refusing to engage with officers or allow entry to the property.

Engagement work continued through the use of a negotiator and one of the men voluntarily chose to leave the property and was arrested shortly before 10.10am.

The fourth man continued to refuse entry and was believed to be in a possession of a bladed article. Due to further threats being made to officers, a decision was made for armed officers to force entry to the address. Distraction devices were used and a taser discharged to ensure the man could be safely arrested.

He was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require further medical treatment and is currently in police custody.

The other three arrested men have received medical treatment in hospital for injuries sustained during the initial disorder, but two of them have since been discharged enabling them to be taken into custody.

Temporary Inspector Rachel Clark said: “We wish to reassure the local community who will have seen the large police presence in the Eastland Road area earlier today that we have arrested four men.

“We understand there may be some concern locally by these events, which is why we will be conducting extra high-visibility patrols so if you are worried then please speak to us. We are though not aware of there being any ongoing risk to the public.

“The property involved is managed by a housing association and we have updated it about what has happened. We met with two of its housing officers today to discuss action that can be taken both in the short-term and long-term to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in future.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police about this incident are asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223189652.