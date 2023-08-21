Jewellery stolen during burglary in Crewkerne

We’re appealing for information after jewellery and personal documents were stolen during a burglary in Crewkerne.

A property in Clapton Road was broken into between 11.45am and 4pm on Friday 11 August.

Watches, cufflinks and bracelets were among the items taken.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, including any unknown vehicles parked nearby.

If you can help, please contact us.