Life sentence for murderer after fatal Castle Park stabbing

A man has been handed a life sentence for fatally stabbing a man in Bristol’s Castle Park earlier this year.

Ronaldo Griffiths, aged 20 of Osprey Road, Redfield, was unanimously found guilty at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 17 August) of murdering 37-year-old Adam Ali Ibrahim on Tuesday 31 January this year.

He was also found guilty unanimously of attempted wounding with intent of Ahmed Osman. He had previously pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bladed article.

Griffiths was jailed for life imprisonment for murder, with a minimum term of 23 years before he is eligible for parole.

Griffiths was also handed a five-year sentence for attempt grievous bodily harm and 18 months for possessing a bladed article, both to be served concurrently.

The court heard how the victim, known to his friends as Adam and J, died from a single stab wound to his chest.

He was found in Fairfax Street after walking from Castle Park where he had been attacked by Griffiths at around 4.20pm.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where, sadly, he later died at around 9.45pm.

Talking about the incident, prosecutor Anna Vigars KC said: “Griffiths took Mr Ibrahim’s phone out of his pocket which, unsurprisingly, caused him to protest and shout.

“Ahmed Osman got the phone back for Mr Ibrahim and Griffiths reacted by whipping out a knife and tried to stab Mr Osman. He didn’t make any contact, but did cause damage to his (Mr Osman’s) coat.

“Ronaldo then swung the knife at Mr Ibrahim, stabbing him in the chest.”

The court was told how Mr Ibrahim was helped by his friends to leave Castle Park and seek some help. He made it as far as Fairfax Street before collapsing.

Meanwhile, Griffiths fleas the park on bike and is pursued by Mr Osman (shown in the CCTV).

Ms Vigars added: “Even if Griffiths didn’t know at that stage that he had killed Adam Ibrahim, he must have been aware that he had just been involved in an extremely serious incident, one which would surely have consequences.”

Griffiths is later seen in CCTV (above) changing his clothes.

Speaking about the case, DCI Simon Dewfall, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been a long and intense investigation, with many hours spent pouring over CCTV to trace and retrace the steps of Griffiths and Mr Ibrahim. “Griffiths knew what he was doing that day, he knew the risks associated with carrying a knife and he chose to strike out first at Mr Osman, and then again at Mr Ibrahim. “The work of the team has led to this prosecution and I would like to publicly thank them for their hours of hard work. “Griffiths will now spend a large proportion of his life behind bars, thinking about what he has done and the life he has taken. “My condolences continue to be with Mr Ibrahim’s loved ones at this time as they continue to adjust to a world without him in it.”

In his sentencing statement, His Honour Judge Hart told Griffiths he took a knife to the scene and disregarded his defence that he had ‘collected the knife moments before from a friend’.

He added: “I am satisfied this was entirely due to your foolish behaviour. He was a blameless victim. You took his mobile phone, some abuse was directed towards you and you lost your temper. “You are a habitually violent young man. You pulled out the fearsome weapon which you carried in your bag. It was your knife, carried by you, for an offensive purpose as the need arose. “This was a shocking incident which occurred in daylight in Castle Park, which would have had an impact on this community.”

Alongside Griffiths, his co-defendant, a 24-year-old from Kingsdown, was also found not guilty of assisting an offender.