Man arrested and witnesses sought following collision on A4 – Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision on the A4 in Bristol.

We are at the scene of a collision on the A4 Grove Park, Bristol, this morning (Sunday 27 August) following a collision involving a car, a group of parked vehicles and a marked police car.

We received a report of a suspected drink driving incident in Canons Way at around 2am.

Officers identified the vehicle as an Audi A3 using CCTV and at around 2.15am the driver made off from police.

A pursuit followed away from the city centre and onto the A4, where the suspect’s car collided with several parked cars at around 2.20am. A secondary collision has then occurred involving a marked police car.

Four people from the Audi have been taken to hospital, one with possible life-threatening and life changing injuries. The officer was also taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries and has now been discharged to recover from home.

A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving.

The A4 Bath Road is closed from junctions with Winchester Road, Wick Road and Tranway Road. A diversion is in place and we would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding at this time.

We are interested in speaking with anyone who has any relevant footage or witnessed the incident. If you can help, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223207383.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are investigating this matter independently after a mandatory referral was made due to serious injury following police contact.