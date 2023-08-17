Man charged following collision in which sisters tragically died

A 39-year-old man has been charged following the deaths of two sisters in a collision in Frome.

Thomas Lenthall, of no fixed address, was charged in the early hours of this morning with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing death while driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

The charges relate to a collision on the A361 Frome Bypass on Tuesday 25 July in which 21-year-old Madison and 17-year-old Liberty North, known as Maddie and Libby, tragically died.

Lenthall appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 17 August) and has been remanded in custody to appear on Monday 18 September.