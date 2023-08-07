Man charged with making explosive substance

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident which led to the evacuation of Patchway Police Centre and nearby properties on Saturday.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were called to the South Gloucestershire police centre to examine a suspicious item shortly after 5pm.

A 100m cordon was put in place and nearby residents and businesses were asked to leave their properties as a precaution.

The EOD ultimately concluded the item did not present a risk to the public.

Jason Lenton, of Southmead, Bristol, was subsequently charged during the early hours of this morning (Monday 7 August) with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and making a bomb hoax.

He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.

We’d once again like to thank the public who were affected by the cordon for their patience and understanding while the EOD attended.