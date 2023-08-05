Man charged with terrorism offences – Weston-Super-Mare

**The following has been issued by Counter Terrorism Policing South East**

Following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, assisted by Counter Terrorism Policing South West and Avon and Somerset Police, yesterday (4/8) a man was charged with terrorism offences.

23-year-old Gabrielle Budasz of Drove Road, Weston-Super-Mare was charged with collection of information containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 (1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000 and dissemination of terrorist publications to encourage people to engage in terrorism, or provide information that could be useful to terrorists, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This is linked to an extreme right-wing ideology.

Budasz was arrested on Tuesday 1 August and was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates today (5/8).