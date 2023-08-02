Man due in court on drug charges following proactive patrols – Bristol

We’ve charged a 20-year-old man with five offences including possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The charges relate to proactive patrols carried out in the area of Owen Square Park in Easton this week.

Denver Sall, of Redcliff in Bristol, was also charged with four other offences – possession of a bladed article (lock knife), possession of a class B drug (cannabis), possession of criminal property (cash) and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

He was due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Wednesday 2 August).