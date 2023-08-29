Man jailed after guilty pleas to drug conspiracy charges

A Bristol man involved in supplying heroin and cocaine in Bristol has been jailed for more than three years.

Jamie Russell pleaded guilty to four offences and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 24 August.

The 23-year-old was tracked by officers and seen to control a drug supply telephone line, which operated in Redcliffe between March and June this year.

He unsuccessfully tried to evade police on 20 June this year and discarded items in the Malago stream in south Bristol, before being arrested and charged.

Officers from the dive team conducted a thorough search of the culvert Russell had hidden in and found a mobile phone linked to the drug line concealed inside. A further search of Russell’s home, in Victoria Street, found more than £2,000 worth of heroin and cocaine, a knuckle duster and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

A drugs expert witness involved in the case estimated the value of heroin and crack cocaine dealing orchestrated by Russell was approximately £40,000 and £60,000 in the three months before his arrest.

Russell was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one further count each of possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He received a prison sentence totalling three years and four months.