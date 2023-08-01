Man jailed for more than two decades for sexual offences

A 37-year-old man has been jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of sexual offences against a woman and two children.

Craig Ogborne, of Yate, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 July after being found guilty of six offences in 2018 and 2019.

He was found guilty at trial on Thursday 6 July of two multiple rape charges against a woman, one count of raping a child, one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assaulting a child.

Following his conviction, Ogborne was handed a 21-year prison sentence, with an additional year on extended licence.

Along with his custodial sentence, Ogborne was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime order for the sex offenders’ register.

The judge also granted restraining orders against him, preventing him from contacting any of the victims.

In a statement, one of the children said: “I can’t sleep properly at night because, when I close my eyes, I see him, I hear him and ‘feel’ him.”

“My life has been affected badly. I cancel plans if I’m out with friends if I see someone who looks like him or is driving his vehicle. I have to get home.”

The second child victim said: “I still stay awake until the early hours until I am tired enough to sleep. I know I am in a safe place but I don’t feel safe when I wake up.”

“I am scared to do most things because I didn’t want to risk seeing him.”

The adult victim expressed her ‘deep sense of embarrassment and shame’ over the incidents and found herself struggling to speak with friends and family, for fear they would find out what happened.

She added: “I don’t know how I am going to trust other people again.”

Ogborne was found not guilty of 12 other charges during the trial.

Speaking after the sentence, DS Tom Elliott said: “I want to commend all three victims for the courage and integrity they have shown in speaking out about what happened with Ogborne.

“Their actions have ensured that Ogborne will not be released from prison for at least 13 years, and therefore cannot harm anyone else.

“I hope this sentence will offer some level of closure for the victims so they can move forward in their lives and feel safer in their day-to-day lives.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the jury and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for their time and diligence in considering what was a very difficult case.

“I would urge anyone who is a victim of rape or sexual offence to come forward. It is never too late and we are dedicated to supporting the victim to get justice.”