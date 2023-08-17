Man jailed over drug supply offences
A man has been jailed for 36 months after admitting possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.
Jacob Oliver Hawkins, 31, of Holway Avenue, Taunton, also admitted possessing ketamine with intent to supply and was handed a 24-month jailed term to be served concurrently.
Hawkins was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 11 August following an earlier guilty plea.
He was arrested on 12 July after a patrolling officer spotted a suspected drug deal on Priory Bridge Road, Taunton.
“Drug supply and drug dealing have a huge impact on the lives of the people in the surrounding areas and local society. We will continue to target drug dealers and we are pleased that this individual has been given a custodial sentence.”Officer in the case PC Ryan Burr