Man jailed over drug supply offences

A man has been jailed for 36 months after admitting possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Jacob Oliver Hawkins, 31, of Holway Avenue, Taunton, also admitted possessing ketamine with intent to supply and was handed a 24-month jailed term to be served concurrently.

Hawkins was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 11 August following an earlier guilty plea.

He was arrested on 12 July after a patrolling officer spotted a suspected drug deal on Priory Bridge Road, Taunton.