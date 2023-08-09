Motorcyclist dies after collision in Yeovil last week

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Yeovil last week.

A car and a motorbike collided in Western Avenue, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, at about 4.15pm on Thursday 3 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Sadly, he died in hospital two days later.

A specially-trained family liaison officer is supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who saw this collision or has any relevant footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223186838.