Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision – Yeovil
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Yeovil.
The incident happened in Western Avenue, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (3 August).
The motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car, a woman in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.
If you saw this collision or have any relevant footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223186838, or complete our online appeals form.