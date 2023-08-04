Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Yeovil.

The incident happened in Western Avenue, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (3 August).

The motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, a woman in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.

If you saw this collision or have any relevant footage, please contact us.