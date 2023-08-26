‘Much-loved’ motorcyclist remembered by family

A ‘fiercely loyal’ motorcyclist has been remembered by his family after he tragically died earlier this week.

Jamie Howarth, aged 34, sadly died in a collision on Marsh Road, in Standerwick, near Frome, on Tuesday 22 August.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5pm following a collision involving a car, motorcycle and combine harvester. Sadly, Jamie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamie’s family has paid tribute to him as ‘much-loved’ son, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed the freedom of being on his bike.

His parents said: “Jamie was fiercely loyal to those he loved, and it was unconditional. “Jay loved riding his motorbike and the independence he got from it. “We are going to miss him more than life itself. Our hearts are broken.” His sister, Lucy, added: “He was a great brother and an amazing uncle to all his 12 nieces and nephews, who he adored and cherished. “He enjoyed life as a free spirit on his beloved bike, but he was tragically taken from us too soon. “My heart is broken and no words will even begin to imagine our heartache. He will be greatly missed by us all.”

Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family during this extremely difficult time. They continue to be offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage which can aid enquiries.