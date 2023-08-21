Outraging public decency offence under investigation – Bristol

We want to speak to the man in this image as part of an ongoing investigation into an offence of outraging public decency.

A member of the public called the police after witnessing the incident in the Melvin Square area of Knowle at about 8pm on Saturday 3 June.

Officers carried out a search of the area, but the offender was not located.

The man in the image is described as white, of slim build, around 6ft, in his early to mid twenties, with brown hair.



If you know who this man is, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.