Pedestrian injured in collision with taxi – Weston-super-Mare

Dashcam and witnesses are sought after a pedestrian was injured in a collision involving a white taxi in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened at about 3.30-4.30pm on Friday 18 August in the West Street area.

The pedestrian, who is a man in his 40s, initially did not appear to be injured and therefore left the scene without taking the driver’s details. However, they later needed to attend hospital.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and hope there may be witnesses, or other motorists with dashcam, that can help us. If you have information, or were the driver involved, please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223205432.