Renewed appeal after Taunton fire

The investigation into a fire on Thursday 24 August which destroyed council minibuses in Taunton continues.

Officers were called to the blaze at a Somerset Council secure vehicle compound in Silk Mills Lane at about 1.50am.

A man arrested later the same day on suspicion of arson has since been released on conditional police bail as enquiries continue.

We’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the Silk Mills Road area between midnight and 2am on Thursday, especially if you have dashcam or other footage.

