Renewed appeal after Taunton fire
The investigation into a fire on Thursday 24 August which destroyed council minibuses in Taunton continues.
Officers were called to the blaze at a Somerset Council secure vehicle compound in Silk Mills Lane at about 1.50am.
A man arrested later the same day on suspicion of arson has since been released on conditional police bail as enquiries continue.
We’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the Silk Mills Road area between midnight and 2am on Thursday, especially if you have dashcam or other footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223204747, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.