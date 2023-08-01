Sisters who died in tragic Frome collision named

We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision in Frome in which two sisters sadly died.

On Tuesday 25 July at around 10.30pm, officers were called to the A361 Frome Bypass following a fatal collision involving a VW Polo and an Audi RS6.

Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm the deceased are sisters Madison, aged 21, and Liberty North, aged 17, known as Maddie and Libby.

Our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital by air ambulance where in remains in critical but stable condition.

Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam, doorbell, mobile or CCTV footage.

They are especially keen to speak with the driver of a white VW who was in the vicinity at the time of the collision.

If you can help, or have any more information, please quote reference 5223178752.