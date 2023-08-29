Stolen mobility scooter returned to man, 83
The Staple Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team were delighted to return a stolen mobility scooter to its 83-year-old owner.
Hugh’s scooter was stolen from the High Street on Saturday 12 August. A short while later it was reported as abandoned in nearby Upper Station Road.
Officers returned the scooter the same day, and thanks to CCTV were able to identify and interview a suspect and recover more of Hugh’s property a few days later.
Enquiries into the theft continue.