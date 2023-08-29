 Leave site
Stolen mobility scooter returned to man, 83

Stolen mobility scooter returned to man, 83

Posted on 29 August 2023, at 12:48 in Good News

Pictured, left to right in front of the scooter: PCSO Lawrence Early, PC Joshua Millward, PC Michael Brown, PC Gary Lippiatt, Hugh, PCSO Samantha Norster and PCSO Hannah Young.

The Staple Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team were delighted to return a stolen mobility scooter to its 83-year-old owner.

Hugh’s scooter was stolen from the High Street on Saturday 12 August. A short while later it was reported as abandoned in nearby Upper Station Road.

Officers returned the scooter the same day, and thanks to CCTV were able to identify and interview a suspect and recover more of Hugh’s property a few days later.

Enquiries into the theft continue.