Teenagers arrested in hate crime investigation

Teenage girls have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into hate crimes in Taunton.

Officers have been investigating a series of offences in Taunton between Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 August, in which a number of people were being verbally abused and harassed. We are treating this as a hate crime based off information provided by the victims.

A 13 and 14-year-old were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences on 3 August and were released under investigation.

In relation to the incident on the 5 August, the same two girls were arrested on suspicion of harassment. The 14-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Also on the 5 August, a third girl, aged 17, was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. This is not being treated as hate-related.

The 17-year-old have been released under investigation while the other two teenagers have been released on police bail.