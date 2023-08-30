Two charged and four arrested during police operation – Bristol
Two people have been charged and four others arrested during a proactive operation in north Bristol.
The following action was taken by officers last week:
- A 27-year-old man from Shirehampton was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine following a warrant. He has been remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court next month.
- A 49-year-old man from Southmead was charged with a breach of a community protection notice and is due to attend court in October.
- Two people – a man in his late-teens and a woman in her 20s – were arrested after failing to attend court in relation to alleged assaults.
- An arrest of a man in his 20s on suspicion of him breaching court bail was carried out.
- And a suspected drug-driver, in his 30s, was also arrested. He’s since been released under investigation.
- Two people also received a court summons in relation to breach of a community protection notice and motoring offences respectively.
Temporary Inspector Richard Jones said: “This was another really successful operation, led by the local neighbourhood teams in north Bristol. Multiple arrests were conducted and suspected class A drugs were seized.
“This sort of action is made possible by the information and intelligence given to us by members of the public and businesses. Anyone experiencing issues with criminality in their community are as ever encouraged to report it to us, so we can take proactive action like that seen last week.”