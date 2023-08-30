Two charged and four arrested during police operation – Bristol

Two people have been charged and four others arrested during a proactive operation in north Bristol.

The following action was taken by officers last week:

A 27-year-old man from Shirehampton was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine following a warrant. He has been remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court next month.

A 49-year-old man from Southmead was charged with a breach of a community protection notice and is due to attend court in October.

Two people – a man in his late-teens and a woman in her 20s – were arrested after failing to attend court in relation to alleged assaults.

An arrest of a man in his 20s on suspicion of him breaching court bail was carried out.

And a suspected drug-driver, in his 30s, was also arrested. He’s since been released under investigation.

Two people also received a court summons in relation to breach of a community protection notice and motoring offences respectively.