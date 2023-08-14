Two people charged in connection with school burglary

Two people from Shepton Mallet have been charged in connection with a burglary at a school in Yeovil.

Tyler Singer, 21, and Grace Brownhill, 18, are facing charges relating to a burglary at Westfield Academy School on Sunday 11 June.

Singer has been charged with a non-dwelling burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving whilst otherwise in accordance with a licence. He appeared at Yeovil Magistrates Court on Saturday 12 August and was bailed until his next hearing at the same court on Tuesday 26 September.

Brownhill is on bail and will make her first appearance at Yeovil Magistrates Court on Tuesday 12 September to face charges of non-dwelling burglary and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.