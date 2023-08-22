Witness appeal after body found in river – Bath

Police continue to investigate the death of a man found in the River Avon near Green Park Road, Bath.

Fire, police and ambulance crews attending following a report of someone in the water at about 8.45am today (Tuesday 22 August), but sadly the man died.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, officers believe they have now traced his next of kin. Our thoughts are with them.

The death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

If you have any information which could help to establish the circumstances of the man’s death, please call us.