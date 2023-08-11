Witness appeal after collision on M5 near Bridgwater

We are seeking witnesses and any dashcam footage following a collision on the M5 earlier today (Friday 11 August).

Emergency services were called after a collision between a silver BMW 1 Series and a black Triumph motorbike on the northbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 24. The incident happened at approximately 10.30am, about half a mile before the junction 23 exit.

The air ambulance has conveyed the male motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound carriageway remains shut this afternoon to allow collision investigation work to be carried out, plus vehicle recovery. We’d advise motorists seek an alternative route at this time.

We’re particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or either vehicle before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223193630.