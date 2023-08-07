Witness appeal after fatal collision on A39

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry carrying livestock in Somerset this morning (Monday 7 August).

The collision, on the A39 between Fiddington and Cannington was reported at 6.35am. Emergency services and the air ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the purple Peugeot 107, a man in his 60s, sadly died at the scene despite efforts of medics. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them. A specially-trained family liaison officer will provide them with support.

The lorry driver is not believed to have sustained serious physical injury.

The road is currently shut in both directions, with investigation work being carried out at the scene and the vehicles recovered.

We’d ask any witnesses, or motorists who were using the A39 at the time of the collision and may have relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5223189412.