Witness appeal after man wounded in Bridgwater
Did you witness an assault in the Parkway area of Bridgwater on Sunday 11 June?
A man, in his 50s, was walking near the junction with Adscombe Avenue between 7-8pm when he was approached by someone riding an e-scooter and assaulted.
Officers attended and stopped and searched two youths in the nearby area, but those searches proved negative.
The victim attended a friend’s house after the incident and was taken by paramedics to Musgrove Park Hospital having been wounded. His injuries were not believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.
We are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223137255.
