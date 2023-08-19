Witness appeal after man wounded in Bridgwater

Did you witness an assault in the Parkway area of Bridgwater on Sunday 11 June?

A man, in his 50s, was walking near the junction with Adscombe Avenue between 7-8pm when he was approached by someone riding an e-scooter and assaulted.

Officers attended and stopped and searched two youths in the nearby area, but those searches proved negative.

The victim attended a friend’s house after the incident and was taken by paramedics to Musgrove Park Hospital having been wounded. His injuries were not believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.

We are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223137255.