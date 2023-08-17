Witness appeal launched after collision between boy and car

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision involving a young boy.

The collision occurred between a blue Suzuki Vitara and an 11-year-old boy on a scooter on Old Wells Road, in Glastonbury, at around 2.30pm on Friday 11 August.

The boy sustained multiple injuries, thankfully none were serious, but was taken to hospital for treatment, he was released to recover at home later that day.

The Suzuki is thought to have left the scene without stopping.

We are appealing for the driver of the Suzuki to come forward, or for anyone who witnessed the collision or have any relevant footage, to contact us.